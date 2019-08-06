Moon Capital Management Has Cut Position in Home Depot (HD) by $84.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Has Raised by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99M, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $183.39. About 8.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY SAYS INVITED FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES FOR MEETING NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88M, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $206.77. About 1.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Cap LP holds 546,910 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nbt Comml Bank N A New York owns 7,466 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 504,486 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Sterling Investment Management holds 12,209 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 369,174 shares. Howland Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 5,069 shares. 4,640 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advsrs has 27,025 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Dorsal Management Ltd stated it has 5.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Korea Corporation has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.79 million shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 17,954 shares. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.73 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

