Moon Capital Management Has Cut Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Rench Wealth Management Boosted by $321,382 Its Position

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 billion, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 667,665 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) CEO Aengus Kelly on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “David Einhorn Buys Teekay LNG Partners, Boosts Energy Holdings in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Despite Significant Turbulence, AerCap Still Looks Undervalued As Air Traffic Continues To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings: What Can We Expect Going Forward? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0% or 168 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs owns 5,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 134 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.61% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 330,402 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 4.27M shares. Campbell And Adviser holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,078 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated LP reported 158,006 shares stake. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited Com owns 76,219 shares. Walleye Trading reported 1,460 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 103,866 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.18% or 4.07 million shares. First Personal Finance Services holds 555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intl accumulated 17,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,368 shares to 26,723 shares, valued at $3.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 24,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.54M for 7.52 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has 2.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,671 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership holds 416,697 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Com reported 234,616 shares. Martin And Com Incorporated Tn has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Cap Ltd Ca has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim And reported 2.26% stake. Assetmark Inc owns 23,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 11,522 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 33,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 90,825 were reported by Bainco Investors. Round Table Svcs Ltd Com reported 7,764 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 212,244 shares. New York-based Family Mgmt has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).