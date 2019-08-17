Moon Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $5.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Copeland Capital Management Cut Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY) Position by $2.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (JKHY) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 48,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 66,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 498,082 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart owns 44,043 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 218,471 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fca Corporation Tx has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,645 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corp holds 1,548 shares. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hyman Charles D accumulated 1.86% or 95,249 shares. 190.65 million were reported by State Street. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.49% or 32,207 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 5.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Interest holds 0.29% or 8,522 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com holds 51,554 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,929 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc holds 246,855 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,948 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt holds 1,981 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company holds 7,898 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0.03% or 932,154 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc reported 8,435 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited stated it has 37,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Ltd holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 147,172 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.06% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 18,603 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Blackrock holds 7.65 million shares. 36,575 were reported by Victory Capital Mngmt. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.46% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 291 shares or 0% of the stock.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,298 shares to 85,975 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 70,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).

