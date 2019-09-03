Moon Capital Management Decreased Its Agco (AGCO) Stake by $62.46 Million; Shelton Capital Management Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 898 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44B, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 393,582 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $60.06M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,478 shares to 2,067 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 23,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.