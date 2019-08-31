Moon Capital Management Decreased Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake; Shorts at INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IVTJF) Raised By 383.33%

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 0.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 69,864 shares with $3.25B value, down from 69,894 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 840,472 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) had an increase of 383.33% in short interest. IVTJF’s SI was 29,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 383.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 290 days are for INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s short sellers to cover IVTJF’s short positions. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial services and products in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. It currently has negative earnings. The Asset Management division offers active investment services and products to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) stake by 1,330 shares to 70,205 valued at $763.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 1,120 shares and now owns 26,249 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

