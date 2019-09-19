Moon Capital Management Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $43.54 Million; Share Value Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Stake in National Health Invs (NHI) Cut by $304,590

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,723 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 billion, down from 21,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 12.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 123,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 127,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 47,710 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.54 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 565 shares to 31,295 shares, valued at $2.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.71 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 17,675 shares to 148,485 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.