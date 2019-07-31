Moon Capital Management Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position; Prospector Partners Has Cut Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,890 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 48,929 shares with $6.38 billion value, down from 50,819 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $46.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 1.29M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 17,700 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 170,148 shares with $14.15 million value, down from 187,848 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $216.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 17.03% above currents $134.73 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,130 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 23,220 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 89,666 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 340 were accumulated by Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,507 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 2,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 25,082 shares. First In has 500 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 4,734 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 20.78 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fil Ltd owns 1.12 million shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Korea invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 1,500 shares to 56,765 valued at $3.06B in 2019Q1. It also upped Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 5,770 shares and now owns 30,730 shares. Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was raised too.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million. The insider Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was made by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP holds 844,639 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 8,467 shares. Moreover, Jacobs And Ca has 0.63% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martin Tn has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc invested in 1.9% or 56,821 shares. 8,996 were reported by Osborne Partners Cap Ltd Liability. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 43,933 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 381,718 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 59,808 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion owns 561,139 shares. Ca accumulated 20,871 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 61,813 are owned by Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank invested 0.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 22,755 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 10,200 shares to 44,300 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 110,100 shares. Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) was raised too.