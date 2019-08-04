Moon Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL); As Hcp Com (HCP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Decreased by $361,026 Its Position

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (HCP) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 11,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 60,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 72,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.81M shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,643 shares. Strategic Fincl has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.68% stake. Jmg Fincl Gru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,263 shares. 5,467 are owned by Madrona Financial Service Limited Liability Corp. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 3.03% or 44,535 shares in its portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guild holds 20,026 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 3,862 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.97 million shares. Woodstock reported 62,646 shares stake. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Co has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Lc invested in 5.91% or 66,132 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 60,580 shares stake.

