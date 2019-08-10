Moon Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) as Stock Declined; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 585,124 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 70,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763.13M, up from 68,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.43 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

