Moon Capital Management Boosted By $70.94 Million Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position; Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Has 0.04 Sentiment

Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.95, from 1.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 197 sold and trimmed positions in Horizon Pharma Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.39 million shares, down from 151.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horizon Pharma Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 1 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 195 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 1,364 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 71,228 shares with $3.70 billion value, up from 69,864 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 625,218 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Jabodon Pt Co holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for 187,808 shares. Knott David M owns 50,046 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 362,980 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 15,202 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $89.50M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 73.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 13,784 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,588 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,063 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 462,577 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 13,797 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc has 5,844 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 16,250 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). James Investment Research has 1,487 shares. Corsair LP owns 14,003 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,650 shares. Marietta Prns Ltd Com accumulated 3,848 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,900 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Adient Plc stake by 3,355 shares to 60,113 valued at $1.46 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 55 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

