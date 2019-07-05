Moon Capital Management Boosted By $3.87 Million Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Holding; DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SH (DMGGF) Shorts Increased By 195.83%

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF) had an increase of 195.83% in short interest. DMGGF’s SI was 14,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 195.83% from 4,800 shares previously. With 103,700 avg volume, 0 days are for DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF)’s short sellers to cover DMGGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 45 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 14.11%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 6,508 shares with $559.01 million value, up from 6,463 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $17.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 590,030 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 51,844 shares stake. 43,621 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First City Mngmt Inc holds 21,485 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Opus Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 3,365 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Victory holds 0.1% or 521,119 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Curbstone Financial invested in 0.15% or 6,390 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 21,618 shares. Cookson Peirce And invested in 0.16% or 22,365 shares. 15,290 are held by High Pointe Cap. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 425,740 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 20,062 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 11,069 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,617 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. The insider Debbink Dirk J bought $30,003.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 85 shares to 10,419 valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 898 shares and now owns 35,059 shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.