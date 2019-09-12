Moog (MOG.A) Valuation Were Volatile While Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Holding by $805,749 as Shares Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 1754.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 580,889 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 614,001 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.48M, up from 33,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 126,599 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 164,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43M, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 11,065 shares to 38,637 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 33,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,212 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 143,826 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.25% or 18,104 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com has 2.41M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual accumulated 1.32M shares. Fiduciary Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 303,697 shares. Parsec Fin Management reported 338,709 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.38% or 5,053 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 880,618 shares. Blackrock holds 1.03% or 216.45 million shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Com holds 158,672 shares. 188,180 were accumulated by First Communication. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69 million shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.38 million shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0.18% or 123,651 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation invested in 0.32% or 188,550 shares.

