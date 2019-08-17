Moog (MOG.A) Position Maintained by Earnest Partners Llc; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Saturna Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $435,000

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 15,713 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 945,720 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.23M, up from 930,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 131,020 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hahn Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 488,974 shares. Advisory Research Inc holds 6,484 shares. 4,908 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 157,076 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% or 5,678 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 4,559 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 4,195 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,485 shares. Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 0% or 271 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp accumulated 11 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,045 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc stated it has 1.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.03% or 158,746 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,931 shares to 10,189 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Reiterates Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 601,989 shares to 13.99M shares, valued at $152.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM) by 45,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,562 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.