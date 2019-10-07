Moog Inc. (MOG-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Moog Inc.
|83
|0.00
|33.08M
|4.73
|17.42
|Air Industries Group
|1
|0.00
|21.70M
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Moog Inc. and Air Industries Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Moog Inc.
|39,702,352.38%
|0%
|0%
|Air Industries Group
|1,663,472,594.86%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Moog Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Air Industries Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 21% of Air Industries Group shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Moog Inc.
|-14.21%
|-5.82%
|-2.02%
|-2.29%
|28.15%
|6.68%
|Air Industries Group
|-1.87%
|3.96%
|-9.48%
|6.06%
|-29.53%
|46.85%
For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Air Industries Group.
