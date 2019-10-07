Moog Inc. (MOG-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 83 0.00 33.08M 4.73 17.42 Air Industries Group 1 0.00 21.70M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moog Inc. and Air Industries Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) and Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 39,702,352.38% 0% 0% Air Industries Group 1,663,472,594.86% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Moog Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.5% of Air Industries Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 21% of Air Industries Group shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68% Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85%

For the past year Moog Inc. was less bullish than Air Industries Group.