Moog Inc. (MOG-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 88 0.98 N/A 4.65 17.52 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.50 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moog Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moog Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Moog Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Moog Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, TAT Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moog Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 74.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14% TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73%

For the past year Moog Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while TAT Technologies Ltd. has -10.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moog Inc. beats TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.