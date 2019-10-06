Moog Inc. (MOG-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

We will be comparing the differences between Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 83 1.56 33.08M 4.65 17.52 Axon Enterprise Inc. 61 1.81 58.12M 0.39 179.59

Demonstrates Moog Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Axon Enterprise Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Moog Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Moog Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 39,836,223.51% 11% 4.7% Axon Enterprise Inc. 95,655,036.21% 4.9% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Moog Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moog Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Axon Enterprise Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Axon Enterprise Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Moog Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Axon Enterprise Inc. has a consensus target price of $65, with potential upside of 18.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares and 82.4% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares. Moog Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14% Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5%

For the past year Moog Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axon Enterprise Inc.

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats Moog Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.