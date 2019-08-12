Moog Inc. (MOG-A) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Comparing side by side

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog Inc. 89 0.96 N/A 4.65 17.52 Astrotech Corporation 4 154.95 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moog Inc. and Astrotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264%

Volatility & Risk

Moog Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Astrotech Corporation’s beta is -0.3 which is 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moog Inc. and Astrotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 43.81% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14% Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19%

For the past year Moog Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Astrotech Corporation has -43.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats Astrotech Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.