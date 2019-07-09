Moodys (Put) (MCO) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Its Holding by $24.78 Million as Shares Rose; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake by $608,034; Stock Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (Put) (MCO) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 136,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 158,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Moodys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 478,566 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Barings CLO Ltd. 2018-Il; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Class A-1 And Class Io From Lehman Structured Securities Corp. Series 2005-1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms The A3 Senior Secured Rating For Boreal Health Partnership And Changes The Rating Outlook To Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says EU Covered Bond Directive To Strengthen National Laws And Set Industry Standards; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s 1Q Rev $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One, Affirms Two And Downgrades One Class Of Jpmcc 2008-C2; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eletrobras’ Ba3 Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S EXTENDS REVIEW OF CREDIT EUROPE BANK’S DEPOSIT RATINGS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “NS – Norfolk Southern Corporation: Norfolk Southern to hold second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call July 24 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

