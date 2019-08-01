Moody’s (MCO) to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019; Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:MCO) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Moody’s Corp’s current price of $214.34 translates into 0.23% yield. Moody’s Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.13 million shares traded or 146.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Raiffeisen Schweiz’s Long-term Ratings, Changes Outlook To Negative; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To City Of Mesquite’s, Tx Two Golt Issues; 04/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OTLK TO STABLE; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes Of Wbcmt 2003-C7; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Slovenska Sporitelna, A.S. Deposit Ratings Of A2/Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PATAGONIA’S & GPAT’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $81

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $170 target. Wells Fargo maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 85,854 shares. Korea reported 69,885 shares. 5.00 million are held by Cap Intll. Hanson Mcclain invested in 16 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,821 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 24,108 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 13,908 shares. City Holdg Company holds 74 shares. 1.06M were reported by Marshfield Associates. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 105,454 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 6,119 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 972,380 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 123,367 shares. 32 are owned by Hudock Grp Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Viasat, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 15,566 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 40,823 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,853 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corp Ma has 8.94% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Envestnet Asset reported 31,151 shares stake. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 731,172 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 16,759 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 103,224 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 4,300 shares.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 263,706 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000.