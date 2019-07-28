Moody’s (MCO) to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019; HEMACARE CORPORATION (HEMA) Shorts Raised By 68.18%

Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:MCO) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Moody’s Corp’s current price of $203.40 translates into 0.25% yield. Moody’s Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Astaldi To Caa1, Outlook Negative; 09/03/2018 – SLOVAKIA’S OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Abs Issued By Revocar 2018 Ug (haftungsbeschraenkt); 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BLOCKCHAIN DISRUPTION TO HAVE MIXED CREDIT IMPLICATIONS FOR GLOBAL BANKING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS WILLIAMS’ RATINGS FOR UPGRADE;; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes the Rating Outlook for KH Home to Positive From Stable; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 07/05/2018 – S&P, Moody’s and Fitch Affirm City of Coral Gables’ AAA Bond Rating; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Outlook On The Independent Electricity System Operator To Negative; Ratings Affirmed

HEMACARE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:HEMA) had an increase of 68.18% in short interest. HEMA’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 68.18% from 2,200 shares previously. With 34,400 avg volume, 0 days are for HEMACARE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:HEMA)’s short sellers to cover HEMA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 1,577 shares traded. HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS:HEMA) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.36 million. The firm specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols. It has a 35.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available for fresh shipment to customers, as well as for internal use within its isolation laboratory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. It has a 30.14 P/E ratio. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.