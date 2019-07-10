Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Salzman & Company Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Stake; Epizyme (EPZM) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 106,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 126,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 829,237 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 544,990 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL STRENGTH WILL CONTINUE TO ERODE IN OMAN, BAHRAIN AND SAUDI ARABIA, REFLECTING CONTINUED ACCUMULATION OF GOVERNMENT DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und And Aa2 Enh To West Fargo Psd 6, Nd’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – MET OPERA ASSN BONDS CUT FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Nyc Hdc’s Multi-FamHsg Rev 2018 A-1, B-1, B-2 And Aa2/Vmig 1 To 2018 A-2; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO NEW YORK’S $1.334 BLN SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ba3/Aaa.Ar Debt Ratings To Banco Patagonia S.A.´s Proposed Local Currency Notes; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Three Classes Of Notes Issued By Prima 2013-III; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Goodyear, Az’s Improvement District Refunding Bonds, 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GEORGIA’S SMALL SCALE AND PREPONDERANCE OF VERY SMALL COS ALSO POSE CONSTRAINTS TO GROWTH POTENTIAL

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 97,474 shares to 729,700 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme Announces Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme Announces Conference Call to Discuss Phase 2 Tazemetostat Follicular Lymphoma Data – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme resumes enrollment in tazemetostat studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.75 million shares. 411,780 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 55,900 shares. D E Shaw And reported 161,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hanseatic Management Serv invested in 0% or 203 shares. Opus Point Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.85% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Victory Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 1,062 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bancorp. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 232,600 shares. Principal Group invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 23,009 shares. 6.88 million were accumulated by Nea Mngmt Lc. Whittier Tru Com holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 3.65M shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 105 shares. Ativo Limited Co owns 8,680 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt holds 0.19% or 3,157 shares in its portfolio. International Ca holds 0.49% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 22,867 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 26,164 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,342 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset reported 0.03% stake. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.57% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,852 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 19,009 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 1,107 were reported by Ancora Advsr Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 6,227 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.