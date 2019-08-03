Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Salzman & Company Cut Stake by $4.74 Million; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 855,638 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wl’S GO BONDS AND NOTE ANTICIPATION NOTES; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $1.1 Billion Of Gse Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) Rmbs Issued In 2016 And 2017; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON SAN FRANCISCO GO BONDS-UPGRADE REFLECTS STRENGTHENING OF CREDIT, UNDERSCORED BY EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT OF PENSION, RETIREE HEALTH LIABILITIES; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HIGHER OIL PRICES WILL SUPPORT THE ANGOLA GOVT’S EXTERNAL POSITION AND PROVIDE SOME RELIEF TO LIQUIDITY PRESSURES AND DEBT AFFORDABILITY; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO CALIFORNIA’S $2.1 BLN GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – EDISON INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 to Reedsburg School District, Wl’s GO bonds; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Manheim Township School District, Pa’s Go Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades the Mexican National Scale issuer rating of Cuautitlan lzcalli to Baa1.mx from A3.mx and changes the outlook to negative; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3(hyb) Rating To Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s High-trigger At1 Securities

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Central National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,428 are owned by Maple Cap Mngmt Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 9,900 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.37% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Estabrook holds 0% or 600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2,940 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 76 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Argyle Capital Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 231,776 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 98,692 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Street has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares to 187,166 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).