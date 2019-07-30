Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose While Meritage Group LP Trimmed Its Stake by $12.85 Million; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $330,000 as Share Value Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,735 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 2.15M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $202.24. About 601,029 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2/A3.Ar Debt Ratings To The Province Of Río Negro’s Proposed Notes; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Retail Defaults In Q1, Reflects Fallout Of Changing Consumer Behavior & Advancing E-Commerce For Traditional Brick-And Mortar Retail; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Hearthside’s Ratings Not Immediately Impacted By Buyout Announcement; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR FURTHER CUT; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 12/03/2018 – Used Car Price Decline Forecast to Slow to 1.07% in 2019, According to Moody’s Analytics; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pfs Ratings (CFR to Ca, PDR to Caa3-PD), Citing Unsustainable Capital Structure; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba2 RATING TO FASTPARTNER POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 37,861 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 252,025 shares. Utah Retirement has 88,617 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 103,229 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com owns 21,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 442,000 are held by Kornitzer Management Ks. Spectrum Management Group has invested 0.48% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Kentucky-based Central Savings Bank And Tru has invested 1.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Inv House Ltd invested in 0.78% or 107,441 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Prudential Inc accumulated 497,248 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.08% or 23,166 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Management holds 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 8,980 shares. Gp Incorporated owns 155,488 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $136.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $375.41M for 25.54 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,178 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 1,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 24,108 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Daiwa Inc has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 169,854 shares. Natl Pension Service owns 195,993 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,583 shares. 3,585 are owned by Cumberland Ptnrs Limited. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc Ny has 1.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 59,608 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 1,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 314,859 were reported by Capital Guardian Tru.