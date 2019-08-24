Moodys (MCO) Stock Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Cut Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ctc Has Trimmed Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 102,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 123,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, down from 225,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by CIFC Funding 2015-lll, Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On Florida State University Research Foundation Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine And Downgrades Two Classes Of Mlmt 2008-C1; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Proposes Changing Its Treatment Of Leases In Response To New Iasb And Fasb Accounting Requirements; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Fort Zumwalt School District’s (MO) Go Bonds, Series 2018; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites JBS Normalization Agreement, Resilience of Operations in Recent Years; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Coronado’s Cfr To B1, Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Montgomery, Al Series 2018 Golt Warrants; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Botswana’s A2 Rating; Outlook Stable

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 1,818 shares to 16,263 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 240 shares. Institute For Wealth holds 0.6% or 7,696 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com owns 12,540 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 300 are held by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 4,443 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Burney invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.25% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 1,003 shares stake. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,283 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 0.49% or 2,631 shares. 1,617 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,464 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 287 shares. 858 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7,505 shares to 36,379 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Appfolio Inc.