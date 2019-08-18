Moody’s (MCO) Stock Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $623,726; Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosted Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) as Valuation Declined

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – SANEF AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Williamson County Mud 19, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On Brazilian Infrastructure Issuers Following Sovereign Rating Action; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades San Francisco’s (CA) Gos To Aaa And Assigns Aaa To 2018a And 2018b Gos; Lease-backed Obligations Upgraded To Aa1 And Aa2; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Liberty’s First Prime And Non-conforming Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 15/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says China’s regional and local governments meet economic and fiscal targets; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE, AFFIRMS SIX CMBS CLASSES OF BB-UBS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)B1 To Senior Unsecured Notes To Be Issued By Nufarm Australia; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Denver Transit Partners, Llc Rating Outlook To Negative; Affirms Baa3 Rating; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FOR SAUDI BANKS, LOWER INTEREST AND CREDIT COSTS ARE CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge accumulated 10,048 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Smith Salley & Associate has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 2.32 million shares. 1,122 were reported by Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc. 37,865 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Moreover, Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 500,876 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,146 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairview Capital Inv Management Limited Co reported 1,250 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,672 are held by Burns J W And Communication Inc. Madrona Limited Liability Company invested in 858 shares or 0.36% of the stock. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 7,947 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 133,819 shares. 2,550 were reported by Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il. Capital Interest Ca, a California-based fund reported 22,867 shares. Ycg Ltd owns 6.75% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 213,511 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 0.07% stake. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bryn Mawr Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,497 shares. Sei Investments Com accumulated 169,570 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 76 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Personal Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 70 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,793 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,029 shares. Parkside Bancorp And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).