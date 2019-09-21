Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose While Salzman & Company Has Cut Its Stake; Comerica (CMA) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 1542.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 69,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 73,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 3.29 million shares traded or 61.67% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 685,500 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ankeny Csd, Ia’s Go To Aa2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s Residential Finance Program Bonds, Issue 2018-2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes J. Crew’s Outlook To Positive; Affirms Caa2 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Nigeria’s Oil-Led Economic Recovery Supports Modest Improvement In Debt lssuers’ Credit Profiles; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES RATINGS OF ADIF & ADIF-AV, FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS XL GROUP FOR UPGRADE ON AXA’S PROPOSED PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-P3; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Tower Bridge Funding No. 2 Plc; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s predicts £800m rise in interest costs for UK banks

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.39M for 27.17 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).