Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shares Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc analyzed 19,319 shares as the company's stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $265.09. About 46,129 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company's stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 28,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 226,933 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.76 million for 40.41 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vaxa Global and Two Rivers Water and Farming Announces Industrial Hemp Production on 158 acres of Land for 2019. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Quest Diagnostics, Gazit-globe and Erie Indemnity – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Erie Indemnity to host first quarter 2019 conference call and webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 138,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. The insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.