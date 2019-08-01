Moody’s (MCO) Stock “Neutral” Rating Maintained at UBS; The Target Given is $215.0000; Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Sellers Increased By 5.86% Their Shorts

In analysts note shared with investors on today, UBS reconfirmed their “Neutral” rating on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)‘s stock. The TP would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from company’s last price.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) had an increase of 5.86% in short interest. MCBC’s SI was 307,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.86% from 290,000 shares previously. With 22,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s short sellers to cover MCBC’s short positions. The SI to Macatawa Bank Corporation’s float is 1.17%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 57,769 shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $22000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $193.75’s average target is -9.61% below currents $214.34 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MCO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 33.25 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.13M shares traded or 146.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s Senior Secured Term Loan To Ba2 And Affirms B1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Spain Rating One Notch on Improved Credit Profile; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Shackleton 2014-V-R Clo, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NORDIC IMMIGRATION TO BOOST ECONOMIC GROWTH; FISCAL IMPACT TO MODERATE OVER TIME; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Imagina; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades A2a S.P.A.’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Oak Grove School District, Ca’s Aa2 Go Rating; Assigns Negative Outlook; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COREL’S B2 CFR ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE;; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Moby’s Cfr To Caa1 From B2; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). D E Shaw And owns 134,992 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 16,840 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 7,671 were reported by Blue Edge Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 666,296 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Halsey Inc Ct owns 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,800 shares. Crestwood Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.22 million shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. The California-based Btr Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Csat Invest Advisory L P has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 33,840 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 582,411 shares. The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Macatawa Bank Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 239,311 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.59 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 120,761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 76,131 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 62,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 29,005 shares. 6,426 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Zebra Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.06% or 11,938 shares in its portfolio. 248,111 are held by Banc Funds Ltd Com. Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Raymond James And owns 17,010 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $61,440 activity. On Monday, February 11 Walcott Jill A sold $28,427 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 2,818 shares. 500 shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J., worth $5,128. $1,517 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) was bought by Herr Robert L.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $350.19 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

