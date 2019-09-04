Moodys (MCO) Stake Upped by East Coast Asset Management Llc; Salem Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Stock Price Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $214.62. About 203,171 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Senior Unsecured Notes Of Bank Of China’s Three Branches; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – REUTERS POLL-SOUTH AFRICA TO AVOID MOODY’S CREDIT DOWNGRADE ON MARCH 23, SAY 16 OF 18 ECONOMISTS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Alm Xii, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 And Aaa.Mx Ratings To Nafin’s Certificados Bursátiles; 27/03/2018 – Tesla: Moody’s Cuts Rating on Production Issues, Sees Large Potential Capital Raise — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Saranac Clo Iii Limited; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 To New Senior Unsecured Notes Of International Seaways, Affirms B3 Cfr; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Mgcct’s Baa1 Ratings On Acquisition Announcement; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 UNDERLYING/AA3 ENHANCED TO MEXICO CSD, NY’S

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manor Road Capital Prtn Limited Company reported 110,000 shares. Halsey Associates Ct owns 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,800 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.03% or 1,607 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 8,702 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 28,100 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5,822 shares. Veritas Invest (Uk) Ltd invested in 2,080 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 13,474 shares. Washington Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Capital holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,132 shares. Crestwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 12,836 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 0.02% or 1,234 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,793 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 190,515 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated stated it has 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Lc has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,633 shares. Pettee Investors reported 2.83% stake. Vantage Investment Limited Company invested in 1.11% or 114,905 shares. Marathon Asset Llp owns 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.83M shares. 519,708 were reported by Investec Asset Management Limited. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First accumulated 69,044 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 2.75M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 283,510 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Lp has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Llc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).