Moodys (MCO) Stake Maintained by Norris Perne & French Llp; As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 12,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 54,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.31M shares traded or 63.01% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Port Of Olympia, Wa’s Golt Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Bcp Raptor’s (EagleClaw) Outlook To Stable; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Titan Acquisition (LBO vehicle to acquire Husky IMS); Outlook Is Stable; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO SR UNSECURED NOTES OF BANK OF CHINA’S; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TUNISIA’S RATING TO B2, OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Names Ryan Sweet Head of Monetary Policy Research; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On 11 South African Corporates Following Confirmation Of Sovereign Rating At Baa3 Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B2 To Zhenro Properties; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Und/Aa1 Enh To Marysville Public Schools, Mi’s Go Bonds; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thai Oil’s Baa1 Ratings; Outlook Stable

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 12.99 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. The insider Restrepo William J bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.

