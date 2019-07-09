Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Decreased Its Stake; Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 506,113 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Penn. Hsg. Fin. Agcy. Sgl. Fam. Mort. Rev. Bds., Ser. 2018-126A & 126b; 20/03/2018 – ASTALDI CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Salem, Nj’s Ba3 Goult Rating; Outlook Remains Negative; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Carecentrix’s B1 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2006-C8; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews For Downgrade Three Classes Of Notes From Two Slm Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 12/04/2018 – PEMEX OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – RPT-MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADED FOREIGN AND LOCAL CURRENCY LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY SENIOR UNSECURED RATING OF GOVERNMENT OF ANGOLA TO B3; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 210 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0.03% or 1,607 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 516,882 shares. Baskin Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 93,703 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,127 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 13,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 200 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co holds 199 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,214 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,967 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.52 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28,099 shares to 55,619 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,398 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 23,483 shares. 2.56 million are held by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.23% or 5.01M shares. Panagora Asset owns 1.31M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru Incorporated holds 8,244 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 590,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 189,525 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 26,426 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 2.00M shares. West Chester Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 0.42% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 352,386 shares. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 149,139 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 68,577 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,567 shares.