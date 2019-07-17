Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Cut Position by $8.02 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.87M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR GAP GLOBAL WAS NEGATIVE 4%; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Moody’s (MCO) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.16. About 479,958 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms South Broward Hospital District’s (FL) Aa3; Outlook Positive; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Cti Foods Ratings (CFR to Caa2); Outlook Negative; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Jbs’ Corporate Family Rating To B1, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BIL’S A2 SR RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Santee Cooper (SC) A1 Rating Under Review For Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSET SALE & MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROTECTIONS ARE DETERIORATING, ENABLING BORROWERS TO SELL COLLATERAL WITHOUT SHARING PROCEEDS WITH LOAN INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes France’s Outlook To Positive From Stable, Affirms Aa2 Rating; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says U.S. Housing, Housing Finance Industries Set To Gain From Adoption Of New Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Cfr To Albertsons Companies, Inc.; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 to Santa Rosa Elementary School District, CA’s $13M General Obligation Bonds, 2014 Election, 2018 Series D and E and affirms Aa3 on outstanding GO bonds; negative outlook assigned

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 293,077 shares to 371,453 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 123,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,800 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.38M for 8.88 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 26.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.