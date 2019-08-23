Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $328,515; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined, Newtyn Management Upped Its Holding by $52.24 Million

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 7.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 543,133 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Main Street Natural Gas, Inc. Gas Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2018 Subseries 2018c, 2018d & 2018e; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Denver Transit Partners, Llc Rating Outlook To Negative; Affirms Baa3 Rating; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Common Representative Quality Assessment Of Deutsche Bank Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Discover’s A(2018-2) Card Abs; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Liberty’s First Prime And Non-conforming Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO COOPER-VEMEDIA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Secured Instruments Issued By German Ground Lease Finance S.A; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TO B3;; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Aa2 Ratings On $188m Nyc Go Index Rate Bonds In Conjunction With Reoffering As Fixed Rate

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares to 349,319 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sachem Head Limited Partnership has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 0% stake. 112,100 are held by Oz Mgmt L P. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 15,569 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has 3.70M shares. Tobam has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 204 are held by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7,980 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 258,544 shares stake. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Service has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 249,216 shares stake. Rare Infra Limited reported 3.57% stake.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,950 shares to 372,470 shares, valued at $74.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp reported 540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1,330 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 34,648 shares. Iberiabank has 2,122 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 24.67M shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 815 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company reported 50,524 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 1,633 shares. 2,413 were reported by Bancorp Of The West. Moreover, Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,501 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 8,463 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.11% or 667,059 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 7,265 shares.

