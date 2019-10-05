Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 511,992 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Muscatine, Ia’s Goult; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Scott County School District, Ky’s 2018 Lease Revenue Bonds; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FQM’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CFR OF SENVION TO B2 FROM B1; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY WILL SEE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH OF 1%-2% OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, SUPPORTING STABLE OUTLOOK ON SECTOR; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades S. Africa’s Eskom Citing Lack of Clear Plan; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Comments On Edsec Funding Trust No. 1 Repo Series No. 1 After Uplift; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Mnc Investama’s Caa3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Canadian Abcp Activity For The Week Ended May 11, 2018

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 453,994 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.59M for 25.83 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,688 shares stake. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,071 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 79,951 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 2,884 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 27,455 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited has 6,870 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,428 shares. Moreover, Blue has 0.46% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability invested in 25,875 shares. Hills Bancorp invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated has 265,475 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Altarock Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 19.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pettee Invsts reported 1,246 shares. Magellan Asset Management invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

