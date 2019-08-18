Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $432,900 as Shares Rose

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Sound Point Clo Iii-R, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Assigns Provisional Ratings To Irish Rmbs Notes Backed By Pls And Npls To Be Issued By European Residential Loan Securitisation 2018-1 Dac; 04/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Poland’s Credit Profile Reflects Robust Economic Growth, Despite Institutional Challenges; 20/03/2018 – BTG’S L-T FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Methodology For Rating Companies In The Passenger Airline Industry; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Ocbc’s Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities Component Of Updated Gmtn Program; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating”,; 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,875 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.97 million, up from 247,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,000 shares. Janney Capital Management Llc has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meyer Handelman Communication accumulated 30,393 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Natixis reported 362,375 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 6,387 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment Group. Barr E S &, a Kentucky-based fund reported 35,061 shares. Registered Investment Advisor holds 12,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Com accumulated 0.34% or 35,626 shares. Brown Advisory Lc stated it has 30,573 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Management Group Inc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,853 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,211 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,490 shares. Private Asset holds 82,420 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moody’s Acquires RiskFirst For Institutional Buy-Side Analytics Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Olstein Mngmt LP owns 41,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Argyle Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Dodge Cox reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 5,294 shares. Mcf stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 20,274 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,330 shares. Central Bank And invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Victory Capital Management reported 21,058 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,666 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 409 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 43,041 shares.