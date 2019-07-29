Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Lowered Its Holding by $4.74 Million; As Weibo (WB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 656,859 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Atotech B2 Cfr, Changes The Outlook To Negative; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES BANCO REGIONAL’S PROPOSED SR NOTES Ba1, STABLE OU; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES AQUARION CO. TO Baa2 FROM Baa3; OTLK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN FINL SVC & VOLKSWAGEN BANK OUTLOOK TO STABLE:MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Canyon Clo 2018-1, Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Cifc Funding 2015-V, Ltd. And Upgrades One Class Of Outstanding Notes; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/Vmig 1 To Floater Receipts, Series 2018-XG0176

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corporation (WB) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,558 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 54,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 1.37 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse (VWO) by 8,012 shares to 126,268 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Specialized (VNQ) by 23,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,174 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 52,647 shares. Legal & General Pcl owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 416,493 shares. Andra Ap reported 82,700 shares stake. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nordea Management Ab stated it has 62,554 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 42,236 shares. North Star Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 57,626 shares. Horseman Capital Management holds 0.77% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation reported 5,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 53,714 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Principal Gru reported 152,582 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Llc holds 0.04% or 2,214 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group Inc invested in 5,029 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research stated it has 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Boston Partners accumulated 639,283 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Captrust Fincl invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,955 were reported by Fdx Advisors Inc. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 123,367 shares. 347,697 are owned by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Akre Capital Management owns 5.68 million shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blue Edge Cap Lc accumulated 7,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Scout Invs, a Missouri-based fund reported 182,552 shares.

