Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Cut Its Holding by $698,880; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Lifted Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 5,071 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 685,996 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Sound Point Clo Xix, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 07, 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CURO’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW – DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 (sf) To Series A Ptcs Issued By Shri Trust W 2018, Sundaram-sponsored Auto Loan Abs In India; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Cgcmt 2015-GC29; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Indonesia to Baa2 on Positive Economic Outlook; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ PDR TO D-PD FOLLOWING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Leucadia To Ba1 From Ba2; Jefferies’ Ratings Also Affirmed; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Ratings Of 3 Greek Mortgage Covered Bonds And Affirms 1; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Tricon American Homes 2018-SFR1

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 27.05 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 317,063 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd has 1,109 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 180,086 shares. 2,603 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 653,663 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 16,511 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 56,916 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 1.58M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). King Luther Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 377,904 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 244,435 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company has invested 6.66% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 3,199 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 12,272 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.52% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 355,512 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Capital reported 0.55% stake. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.18% or 711,223 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 10,379 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 0.04% or 1.22M shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc stated it has 49,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 505,178 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 630,025 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 80,767 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc New York reported 0.49% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan Communication holds 22,400 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 25 shares. 40,446 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Geode Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 113,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 374 shares.

