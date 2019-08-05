Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Trimmed Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 866,481 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns New Ratings For Airx Holdings (B3 CFR) Following Lbo; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Paprec Holding’s B1 Cfr On Refinancing; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Wfcm 2017-RB1; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to nine classes of notes issued by Cadogan Square CLO Vll B.V; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $182 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2003 To 2007; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nedbank Private Wealth Limited’s Deposit Ratings To Baa2 From Baa3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Esko Independent School District 99, Mn’s A1 Go Rating; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO BMW CANADA AUTO TRUST 2018-1 NOTES; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS WILL CONCLUDE REVIEW WHEN WE WILL HAVE BETTER VISIBILITY ON THE POLICY DIRECTION OF THE COUNTRY, TIME FRAME FOR THE REVIEW MAY EXCEED THREE MONTHS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Toyota Industries’ Usd Senior Unsecured Notes

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 13,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 248,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.84 million, down from 261,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 472,522 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 815 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,915 shares. Everence Incorporated has 2,170 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited reported 169 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trb Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 2.25% or 41,500 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust reported 91 shares. 169,045 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP reported 1.22% stake. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd reported 0.02% stake. 78 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd Llc. Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 2,583 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 483,534 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $303.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Expands SaaS Offering With Banking Cloud Credit Risk for Regulatory Calculations and Credit Risk Reporting – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 7,550 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Stone Run Lc has 22,505 shares. Swedbank invested in 0.7% or 431,701 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 2,612 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Garrison Bradford And Associates invested 0.54% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amp Investors Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 41,237 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,781 shares. Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated owns 1,315 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 218,807 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Allstate reported 12,963 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 2,113 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 101,192 shares to 389,575 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Reports Strong Financial Results And Ups Guidance Going Forward – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DAT: Truckload Rates Heat Up in June, as Spot Market Volumes Beat 2018 Levels – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.