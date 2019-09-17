Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $794,430 as Stock Price Rose; Oracle Investment Management Increases Holding in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 16,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.33. About 543,293 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Spencer, Ma’s Goult Bonds; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS MB FINANCIAL’S RATINGS FOR UPGRADE BASED ON; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Innogy’s Baa2 Ratings For Downgrade; 12/03/2018 – South Africa’s Cape Town faces severe economic troubles over drought – Moody’s; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine And Downgrades Two Classes Of Jpmcc 2013-LC11; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CANON RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Uk Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Durham Mortgages B Plc; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S LONG-TERM LOCAL-CURRENCY BOND AND BANK DEPOSITS CEILINGS REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A2; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cbre To Baa2, Outlook Remains Positive; 13/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Upgrades Spain’s Ratings To Baa1 From Baa2, Outlook Remains Stable

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 2010.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 4.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.36M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.67 million, up from 206,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 239,415 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 12,249 shares to 34,340 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 51,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,855 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

