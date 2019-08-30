Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Raised Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 7,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, down from 9,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $216.38. About 105,195 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Nys Hfa,affordable Housing Rev. Bonds, 2018 Series B & C; Outlook Is Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Rose Backed By Installment Sales Receivables; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ati’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Aa2 To Marta’s (GA) 2018a Sales Tax Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Loyola University Of Chicago, Il To A1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Toyota Auto Receivables 2018-B Owner Trust Notes; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Placed On Review For Upgrade The Rating Of The 2006-A-1 Bonds Issued By Northern Tobacco Securitization Corporation, Series 2006; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To Pisces Midco, Inc.; Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Magnetite Vlll, Limited; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Titan Acquisition Limited Bond Offering

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 1.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 8,148 shares to 17,634 shares, valued at $887.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC).