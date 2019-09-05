Moody’s (MCO) Share Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Position; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) as Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 479,080 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $219.56. About 667,838 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Notes Issued By Bsprt 2018-FL3 Issuer, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To $150m Of Maryland’s Consolidated Transportation Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)B3 Rating To Blom Bank’s Deposit Certificates; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Tonganoxie, Ks’s General Obligation Sales Tax Library Bonds, Series 2018a; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO RISE IN INFLATIONARY PRESSURE, GIVEN THAT U.S. ECONOMY IS OPERATING “AROUND CAPACITY”; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Prairie Du Chien, Wi’s Go Bonds And Note Anticipation Notes

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 171,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,235 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has invested 0.14% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Shelton has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hrt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 5,848 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.31% or 1.66M shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0.16% or 14,607 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 71,029 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp has 8,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. Fayez Sarofim invested in 3,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Northstar Grp has invested 0.38% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 39,862 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Incorporated reported 971,366 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Berkshire Asset Pa invested in 0.03% or 1,900 shares. Moreover, Meritage Group LP has 4.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,702 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cibc Markets Corp reported 22,004 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 11,693 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 59,608 shares. Quantum Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj invested in 3.11% or 69,485 shares. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Co reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.84M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 5,374 shares stake.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 125,750 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $62.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).