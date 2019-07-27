Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose While Salzman & Company Lowered Its Position by $4.74 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Baa1 Suffern, Ny’s Golt & Issuer Ratings; Outlook Is Positive; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 ENHANCED RATING TO SOMERSET l.S.D., KY’S LEASE REVENUE BONDS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS WILLIAMS’ RATINGS FOR UPGRADE;; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Und./A3 Enh. To Riverside School District’s (PA) Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s list of distressed-level retailers drops to 20 names from 26; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Williamstown, Ma’s Go Bonds; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS INDIVIDUAL U.S. SECTORS RANGING FROM AGRICULTURE TO AEROSPACE VULNERABLE TO RETALIATION THROUGH BOTH TARIFF & NON-TARIFF MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa2 To Apopka, Fl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Investec Asset Management Limited has 1.45% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2.02 million shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 8,405 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Underhill Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legacy Private Tru invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ameritas Prtn invested in 3,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Trb Limited Partnership invested in 41,500 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.86% or 1.90M shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Ca has invested 0.49% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

