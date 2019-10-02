Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose While Salzman & Company Trimmed Position by $698,880; Lsv Asset Management Upped Its American Electric Power Company (AEP) Stake by $9.42 Million

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 107,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 589,859 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.91M, up from 482,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 380,031 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 182,414 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Digital River’s B2 Cfr And Changes Outlook To Negative; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa1 To Export-Import Bank Of Thailand’s Mtn Program; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DENMARK’S DIGITAL STRATEGY WILL CUT REGIONAL & LOCAL OGVTS’ SPENDING GROWTH, LOWER RELIANCE ON STATE TRANSFERS & BOOST LOCAL ECONOMIES; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa2 To Tri-Cities Airport Authority, Tn’s Aerospace Park Bonds, Series 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises The Outlook To Negative On Aldine Isd, Tx’s Goult Debt; Affirms Aa2 Rating; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ozlm Xx, Ltd; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS STARS GROUP’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Bank Indonesia Sees Room for Rupiah Gains After Moody’s Upgrade

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 38,060 shares to 447,300 shares, valued at $58.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 324,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Garcia to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana Announces New Jersey Expansion, Offering Medicare Advantage Plans in Seven Counties for the First Time – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests holds 0.15% or 3,655 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Capital Fund Management has 23,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verus Fincl Prtn Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,049 shares. Sabal reported 228,260 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Com Llc reported 8,559 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 0.12% or 74,522 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.1% or 21,740 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,572 shares. 555 are held by Arrow Financial Corporation. New York-based Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 95,159 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rare Infra Limited holds 6.1% or 968,552 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,771 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,957 shares. Axa reported 88,183 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 20,955 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.04% or 2,115 shares. Moreover, Spark Mgmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,300 shares. Next Grp accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 1,176 shares. Cap Ca invested in 0.82% or 59,754 shares. Northern invested in 0.09% or 1.94M shares. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 9,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandler Capital accumulated 59,795 shares. Olstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0.31% stake. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Boring Company With Exciting Returns – The Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Slowing Growth, Moody’s Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.