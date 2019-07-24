Moodys (MCO) Share Value Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Holder Interocean Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $390,000 as Stock Value Declined

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 68.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 28,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 41,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $202.17. About 310,489 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Highpoints’s Cfr To B3; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Commonbond Student Loan Trust 2018-A-GS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Providus Clo I Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Cmbs Classes Of Comm 2018-COR3 Mortgage Trust; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places Agnesian HealthCare, Inc’s (Wl) A2 rating under review for upgrade; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms City Of Onalaska, Wi’s Aa2 Go Rating; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Buena Park School District, Ca’s Go Debt To Aa3, Assigns Aa3 To Election Of 2014 Series 2018 Bonds; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GULF COMPANIES LOOK TO CAPITAL MARKETS AS GOVERNMENTS PUSH STRUCTURAL REFORMS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Aaa TO NM MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY SINGLE

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 111,854 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,638 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc. Advisory Ser Net Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,625 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 13,284 shares. Dean Inv Associates has 71,210 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 225 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 80,400 shares. Crestwood Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 2,608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Citigroup holds 0% or 14,816 shares. Regions holds 1,822 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 54,305 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 54,566 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,343 shares to 621,793 shares, valued at $31.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,353 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $368.51 million for 26.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And invested in 134,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 38,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,250 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,330 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 0.38% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.13% or 1,646 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 394 shares. Cibc Ww Corp owns 22,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,822 shares. Smith Salley & owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,486 shares. Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership reported 155,575 shares. Select Equity Grp LP reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jnba Finance Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 9,842 shares.

