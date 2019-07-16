Moody’s (MCO) Share Price Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Its Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Increases Position in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 2.02 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 244,501 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Cpi Property Group’s Outlook To Positive; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nine West’s Pdr To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Al Sirona Acquisition (Zentiva) A First-time Rating Of B3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Rating To One Class Of Notes Issued By Greywolf Clo Vi, Ltd; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO $1.1 BLN OF NYC GO BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $422.8 Million Of Alt-A Issued In 2005 And 2006; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying Rating To Dalton, Ga’s $50m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Memphis’ (TN) $327m Go Improvement Bonds, Series 2018

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating Impacts Of IMO 2020 On Oil Refiners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 865,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,150 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.28% or 20,107 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 21,094 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 510,795 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 10,231 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,321 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 524,773 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.86% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,426 are owned by Cortland Mo. Dana Invest Advsr holds 323,605 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.17M shares stake. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.22% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 588,020 shares. New England Mgmt Inc invested in 0.91% or 22,400 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 26.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 25,717 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 5,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Maple Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 1,428 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Co accumulated 7,671 shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 0.08% or 2,800 shares. 8 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Fil owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 47,309 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 303 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 240 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 17,847 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).