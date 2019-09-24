Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Boosted Holding by $2.57 Million; As Us Bancorp New (USB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Increased Its Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 103.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 3.35 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 13,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 202,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.46M, up from 188,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 1.04M shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 on Dearborn, Ml’s GO Bonds; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Deposits Ratings Of Ing Bank Slaski S.A. To A2, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A2 Sales Tax Rating To Arbuckle Memorial Hospital Authority, Ok’s Sales Tax Bonds; A1 Issuer Rating Assigned; 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A2 On Hall County Airport Authority, Ne’s Go Bonds; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa1 City Of College Station’s, Tx Golt; 21/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Georgia’s Credit Profile Balances High Growth Against External Financing Vulnerability; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Salt (B2 CFR) To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ccd 514 (Illinois Central), Il’s Go Rating At Aa2; Negative Outlook Removed

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bank signs data aggregator agreements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

