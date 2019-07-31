Moody's (MCO) Reaches $213.72 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Osisko Gold Royalty (TSE:OR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Osisko Gold Royalty had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. See Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Upgrade

The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $224.41 target or 5.00% above today’s $213.72 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $40.52B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $224.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.03B more. The stock increased 5.68% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 494,342 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rating Of One Class Of Certificates Issued By Gsms 2006-CC1; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Eastern Iowa Cc, Ia’s Goult; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To A3 Denton Co. Fresh Water Supply District 8-B, Tx’s Goult; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Leucadia to Continue to Pursue Opportunistic Merchant Banking Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms James A. Rhodes State College’s (OH) A3; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES ONTARIO’S PLANNED RETURN TO DEFICITS CREDIT NEG; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Northborough, Ma Gos; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS A “WEAK” LABOUR MARKET AND SKILLS MISMATCHES LIMIT MOROCCO’S COMPETITIVENESS, CONSTRAIN POTENTIAL GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Keeps Outlook on Hungarian Banking System at Positive for Second Year

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties and streams, and similar interests in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It has 5% net smelter returns royalty on the Canadian Malartic property located in the province of QuÃ©bec, Canada; and 2% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Ã‰lÃ©onore mine situated in the James Bay area in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 50 royalties in QuÃ©bec, Ontario, and other areas in Canada.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 94,424 shares traded. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project; 15/05/2018 – Midland and Osisko Mining Identify Highly Prospective Geophysical Anomalies Over Their High-grade Copper Bearing Boulder Field,; 27/03/2018 – Niobay Metals announces Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties; 08/03/2018 – OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES – SIGNED TERM SHEET WITH VICTORIA GOLD TO BUY 5% NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY FOR C$98 MLN ON DUBLIN GULCH PROPERTY; 15/03/2018 – Osisko Releases Resource Estimate for Osborne-Bell; 14/05/2018 – Osisko Releases its First Mineral Resource Estimate for Windfall Gold Deposit; 15/05/2018 – Midland and Osisko Mining Identify Highly Prospective Geophysical Anomalies Over Their High-grade Copper Bearing Boulder Field, James Bay Area; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Quebec; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Exits Osisko Gold Royalties; 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 31.67 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.