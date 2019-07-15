Moody's (MCO) Reaches $204.87 52-Week High; Geron (GERN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron had 3 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 31. See Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) latest ratings:

09/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

31/01/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $221.26 target or 8.00% above today’s $204.87 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $38.84B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $221.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.11B more. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 148,347 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS NORTHWESTERN TO Baa2 FROM Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to 2 new Bond Funds from HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 19/04/2018 – AUMANCHA UNDERLYING RATING RAISED TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Fond Du Lac County, Wi Go Notes; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sovcombank’s Ratings Following Rosevrobank’s Acquisition Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Suttons Bay Public Schools, Mi’s Outlook To Negative; Go Rating Affirmed At Baa1; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – GSK’S A2 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Group reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 13,098 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 213,250 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 25,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 83,553 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 264,347 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl invested in 34,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 20,000 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 48,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 6,220 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN).

More notable recent Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 58% – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Geron Appoints Vice President, Human Resources Nasdaq:GERN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Geron Reports Two Imetelstat Data Presentations at European Hematology Association Annual Congress – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Geron’s (GERN) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Geron (GERN) Up 27.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $240.61 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 708,946 shares traded. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 48.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I asked for valid criticisms to my article and the below is the nonsense I get – note how the author makes statements that can be easily falsified to mislead people and pump the stock:; 22/03/2018 – so when a stock is only up a few % it’s manipulation $GERN- look what this guy who says he is a financial adviser writes:; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 16/03/2018 – GERON 4Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress; 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 26.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $170 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank reported 51,709 shares. Blue Finance Cap Incorporated owns 4,132 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 0.14% or 1,246 shares. Aldebaran Inc reported 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Roundview Limited Liability Com reported 2,234 shares. King Luther Mngmt stated it has 345,269 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 13,117 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1.90M shares. Highland Management Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 582,411 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Shine Advisory Service stated it has 354 shares.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 30.36 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Names Lisa Rabbe as Chief Government and Public Affairs Officer – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Barclays PLC (BCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.