Moodys (MCO) Position Maintained by Oxbow Advisors Llc; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 25,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 23,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 199,668 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Baa2 Ratings To Federal International Finance; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kennett Square Borough, Pa’s Goult Rating To A3 From Baa1; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MNC INVESTAMA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3;; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Mosaic Transit Partners General Partnership Senior Secured Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendments For Tender Option Bond Trusts, Series 2016-XX1003 & Series 2016-XX1004; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Sound Point Clo Iv-R, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says New Brunswick, Ontario Most Exposed To A Termination Of NAFTA; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Kingston Csd, Ny’s Gos; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to two classes of notes to be issued by Marathon CLO Vl Ltd; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SCF EQUIPMENT LEASING

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $335.14. About 1.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) by 351,373 shares to 116,028 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cum Perp Pf by 23,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,069 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,122 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Chilton Inv Communication Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.97% or 309,694 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,432 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 1,305 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 0.05% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. 1,476 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Btr Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ycg Llc holds 6.75% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 213,511 shares. Shell Asset owns 35,528 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.4% or 5,093 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 18,755 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 46 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Agrees to Sell Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) Business to Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,259 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc holds 11,609 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0% or 19,884 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Management Limited Partnership reported 2,109 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited owns 104,881 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 781 are owned by Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Hyman Charles D has invested 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 3,495 shares. Lafayette Investments invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madrona Financial Lc owns 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 858 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 3,518 shares. Moreover, Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 340 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak owns 1,066 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,410 shares to 67,390 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 42,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.