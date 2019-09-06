Moodys (MCO) Position Maintained by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Its Position by $387,918

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 133,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 127,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $220.94. About 279,678 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SEEMS UNLIKELY THAT LIBOR-OIS SPREAD HAS WIDENED DUE TO INCREASED RELUCTANCE AMONG BANKS TO LEND TO ONE ANOTHER DUE TO CREDIT CONCERNS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aaa (sf) Ratings To Pfs Financing 2018-D, A Premium Finance Abs; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CONNECTICUT’S A1 GENERAL OBLIGATION RATINGS REFLECTS THE STATE’S “HIGH INCOME LEVELS, STRONG GOVERNANCE, AND ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY”; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO UPGRADED THE LONG-TERM ISSUER RATING OF THE FONDO DE REESTRUCTURACION ORDENADA BANCARIA (FROB) TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Ratings To Light Sesa And Light Energia’s Proposed Usd 600 Million Unsecured Notes Units Due 2023; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)B3 Rating To Blom Bank’s Deposit Certificates; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Baa1 To Johnsonville, Sc; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Cfr Of Senvion To B2; Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Union County, Nj’s Bonds And Mig 1 To Its Notes

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,469 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 1.13 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,015 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,338 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). James Invest Research accumulated 23 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 129,985 shares stake. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 295,130 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.17% or 40,554 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 55,133 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maine-based Vigilant Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Columbia Asset owns 39,473 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 232,538 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 15,428 shares to 559,470 shares, valued at $30.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 1,309 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd holds 1.49M shares. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset reported 0.13% stake. Proshare Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,767 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,274 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability accumulated 276,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 13,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 1.30M shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,825 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 4,382 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1,246 were accumulated by Pettee Investors Inc. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 1,955 shares.